Christine Quinn proved that she’s a skilled real estate agent when she starred on Selling Sunset, though she has also earned money through other professional endeavors. What is Christine’s net worth and how does she make money?

What Is Christine Quinn’s Net Worth?

The former reality star has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to several reports.

How Does Christine Quinn Make Money?

Fans got an inside look into Christine’s job as a real estate agent for Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles when she starred on Netflix’s Selling Sunset from 2019 until 2022.

Despite being part of the original cast, Christine stopped appearing on Selling Sunset after season 5 in order to pursue her crypto business, RealOpen, with husband Christian Dumontet. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that she had left the Oppenheim Group in April 2022, while she officially announced her exit from the show in August of that year.

“I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” Christine told People at the time. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

According to RealOpen’s website, the business “has been purpose-built, using modern languages, to slot-in well with the gaps in the crypto economy.”

“RealOpen offers best-in-class service within a clearly-defined, narrow vertical, fitting perfectly into an ecosystem full of jacks-of-all-trades, masters-of-none. RealOpen’s narrow scope as a prime broker allows it to be the master of one extraordinarily important element of the crypto economy: fiat withdrawals,” the website explains about RealOpen’s services. “By offering the fastest and lowest-cost fiat withdrawals, with access to billions of dollars (or the equivalent local currency) of fiat, immunity to slippage, acceptance of any token on any chain, RealOpen brings unique client value.”

How Else Does Christine Quinn Make Money?

In addition to her work in crypto and real estate, Christine is also a published author. She released her debut book, How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing for Who You Are and Get the Life You Want, in May 2022.

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Why Was Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Dumontet Arrested?

In Touch confirmed that Christian was arrested on March 19, 2024, following an alleged domestic incident. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, per TMZ.

After the Los Angeles Police Department received a call regarding a domestic dispute in Hollywood Hills, they arrived at the scene and took Christian into custody. “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer explained to Page Six. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

A rep for Christine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.