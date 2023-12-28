Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley Celebrate His 60th Birthday Over Lunch in Rare Photos

Newlyweds Christine Brown and David Woolley stepped out for lunch in Lehi, Utah, to celebrate his 60th birthday on Thursday, December 21. The Sister Wives star’s youngest daughter, Truely – whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown – accompanied the happy couple for the celebratory meal.

The pair kept it casual with Christine, 51, rocking ripped skinny jeans and a white sweater, paired with black sneakers and David donning a brown hoodie as jeans for their sushi lunch.

