Sister Wives' Christine Brown and David Woolley birthday lunch with family

Christine Brown and Husband David Woolley Celebrate His 60th Birthday Over Lunch in Rare Photos

Dec 28, 2023 12:10 pm·
Newlyweds Christine Brown and David Woolley stepped out for lunch in Lehi, Utah, to celebrate his 60th birthday on Thursday, December 21. The Sister Wives star’s youngest daughter, Truely – whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown – accompanied the happy couple for the celebratory meal. 

The pair kept it casual with Christine, 51, rocking ripped skinny jeans and a white sweater, paired with black sneakers and David donning a brown hoodie as jeans for their sushi lunch.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Christine and David’s rare outing. 

