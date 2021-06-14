Christina Haack “hasn’t given up on love” after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “If Mr. Right comes along — someone whom she totally trusts, loves, feels comfortable in his presence and most importantly, gets on with her kids — she would for sure consider walking down the aisle.”

And while the Flip or Flop star, 37, would “definitely think twice about getting married again … that’s not to say it’s completely off the table,” the source explains.

Seeing her divorces as a “learning curve,” the HGTV personality “now knows what she wants and doesn’t want in a man.”

As for how Christina gets along with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s fiancée, Heather Rae Young, “Heather is great with the kids and that’s all Christina cares about,” the insider says, adding that Christina and Tarek, 39, are “on good terms now.”

The insider adds that despite Christina “keeping her guard up around men,” she is “easing herself back onto the dating scene again” and “having fun.”

A rep for Christina did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Christina announced her and Ant’s “difficult decision to separate” after nearly two years of marriage in a statement shared on Instagram in September 2020. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our top priority,” Christina said at the time.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Amid her divorce from Ant, Christina is seeking joint legal and physical custody of son Hudson, according to court documents obtained by In Touch in November 2020.

The documents also revealed that the exes are both not requesting spousal support and are also paying their own attorney’s fees after their split. Christina, who filed for divorce on November 3, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their divorce.

The former couple exchanged their vows on December 22, 2018, and welcomed Hudson, 21 months, in September 2019.

In addition to Hudson, Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Tarek while Ant, 42, shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead, whom he divorced in 2017.