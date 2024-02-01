Her Body! Christina Aguilera’s Weight Loss Transformation in Before and After Photos

>New year, new body! Christina Aguilera started 2024 looking slimmer than ever after her weight fluctuated for years, with before and after photos showing the transformation.

The singer burst onto the music scene as a petite teen with 1999’s “Genie in a bottle.” As time passed, Christina came to embrace a curvier figure.

“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves,” Christina told Health magazine in 2021. The year prior, she said she was “fine” with not dieting.

However, the “Beautiful” songstress blew away fans with a brand-new body when Xtina launched her Las Vegas residency in December 2023, debuting a reported 40-pound weight loss in figure-hugging costumes that showcased her fit figure.

Scroll down to see before and after photos of Christina’s weight loss transformation.