Christina Aguilera showed off her stunning ​weight loss on the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency on December 30. The songstress lost over 40 pounds and debuted her ​new figure when she walked onto the stage in a form-fitting bodysuit and ​thigh-high white boots.

Christina, 43, credits her physique to a healthy diet and a rigorous exercise routine. The songstress previously shed several pounds after her son, Max, was born in 2008 by limiting herself to 1,600 calories a day and following the Rainbow Diet. However, stress from the divorce ​from her first husband, Jordan Bratman, eventually led to her regaining some of the weight.

Since then, Christina has said goodbye to dieting for good. Instead, she’s focused more on clean eating and less sugary snacks.

The Grammy winner continued to wow the audience throughout the night as she underwent 10 different costume changes that also showed off her svelte new look. From curve-hugging gowns to light-up dresses, she had a wide variety of styles for her playlist. The “Lady Marmalade” singer sang a cover of Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,” along with her own breathy version of Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” Christina donned a glittery silver dress as she sang and danced to “Welcome to Burlesque,” a song that debuted in the film Burlesque that she starred in beside Cher.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer’s weight has fluctuated over the years, and she’s been very open about how she handles the ups and downs.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” Christina told Health in a 2021 interview. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves.”

Christina has also discussed the insecurity she had surrounding her weight in the early 2000s.

Denise Truscello / Getty Images

“I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it,” the “Beautiful” singer said.

She continued, “Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about. As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding — being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”