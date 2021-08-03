Um, HR? In the wake of going Instagram official with her boss, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause responded to some concerned fans’ comments after posting a flirty Instagram Story featuring her new beau, Jason Oppenheim.

On Monday, August 2, just short of a week after the reality TV real estate brokers went public with their relationship, Chrishell, 40, shared a video of herself lying on Jason, 44, as he did pushups in Italy. The former Days of our Lives actress cheekily captioned the Instagram Story, “Being tough on the Boss,” followed by a winking emoji sticking its tongue out.

The news of Chrishell and Jason’s relationship didn’t reach the radar of some of their fans — and Chrishell wasn’t shy when responding with a few quips.

One such fan sent her a direct message stating, “You are 100% getting with him.”

“A real Sherlock Holmes here,” the former soap opera star wrote over a screenshot of the message, followed by a few more emojis and a GIF of actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known for playing the detective in the British television show Sherlock.

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell shared another concerned follower’s direct message, which read, “That’s just weird with your boss!!”

“Who’s gonna tell her…?” Chrishell wrote, with another string of winking and laughing emojis.

Jason confirmed the relationship in a statement on Wednesday, July 28.

“Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” the real estate broker told In Touch. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The news broke after Chrishell shared photos of the Selling Sunset’s cast enjoying a trip to Italy.

“The J. Lo effect,” the Dancing with the Stars competitor captioned the photo in a nod to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are also enjoying a trip to Italy.

Alongside Chrishell and Jason, the group photo included Mary Fitzgerald and Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, and his girlfriend, Tina Louise, who weren’t shy in their support for the couple.

“Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy,” Brett wrote, while Tina commented, “Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official.”

Romain, who is married to Jason’s ex, Mary, added, “So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

Fans have been rooting for Chrishell to find love again after watching her go through a divorce with This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 44, in season 3 of Selling Sunset — and her Instagram looks like she’s found it!