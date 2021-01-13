This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause finalized their divorce following his filing in November 2019.

“Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source close to the exes tells Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 13, claiming they never signed a prenuptial agreement.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Chrishell has moved on with her life,” adds a second insider, noting she is “looking forward to new beginnings” with boyfriend Keo Motsepe. Stause, 39, and her new beau, Motsepe, 31, became Instagram official in early 2020 after meeting on Dancing With the Stars.

At the time of his divorce filing, Hartley, 43, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their breakup, listing July 8, 2019, as the date of their separation. However, Stause claimed the date of separation was November 22, when he filed.

Stause appeared to embrace her marital status change, having requested to have her maiden name legally restored following their wedding in October 2017.

The Selling Sunset star discussed their public split in season 3 of her hit Netflix series, claiming she discovered he filed for divorce in a text message.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“F–k I don’t know. I just feel like, sorry, I’m just kinda in shock with it all still,” the reality star confessed to a pal in one emotional scene while talking about the ordeal. “I’m trying to keep it together. It’s a lot at once because everyone in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew … Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know what way to swim to get up?” she asked.

“I know people are saying we were only married for two years, but we were together for six years,” added the realtor.

Hartley and Stause started dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2016. In September 2020, the Days of Our Lives alum revealed she began the process of freezing her eggs before her stint on season 29 of DWTS.

As for Hartley, he is the father of daughter Isabella, shared with ex-wife Lindsay Korman. The ABC star is now in a relationship with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.