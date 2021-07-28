New love! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim went public with their romance during the cast’s fun-filled trip to Italy.

“The J. Lo effect,” Chrishell, 40, captioned her group photos in Capri on Wednesday, July 28, standing alongside Jason, 44, Mary Fitzgerald and Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnett, as well as Jason’s brother, Brett Oppenheim, and his girlfriend, Tina Louise. Jason replied to her Instagram post with a red heart emoji.

Courtesy Chrishell Stause/Instagram

In the sweet snaps, Chrishell and Jason could be seen packing on PDA while enjoying the gorgeous views during their Italian getaway, with him kissing her neck in one shot.

“Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy,” Brett, 44, commented, giving his seal approval to the couple. “Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official,” Tina echoed.

Romain, 28, also showed love and addressed how fans always bring up that Mary and Jason used to date. “So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully,” he quipped.

Courtesy Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Jason confirmed he and the Days of Our Lives alum are going strong in a new statement on Wednesday, July 28, and shared how a romance surprisingly blossomed between them. “Chrishell and I became close friends, and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” the luxury real estate broker tells In Touch about their connection. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Fans have seen Chrishell going through a lot of changes in the past few years, including the end of her marriage to Justin Hartley. In November 2019, the This Is Us star, 44, filed for divorce after two years of marriage, which viewers got to see unfold during season 3 of Selling Sunset. The exes finalized their divorce in January 2021, and he has since married Sofia Pernas. They tied the knot in May.

As for Chrishell, the actress briefly dated professional dancer Keo Motsepe after trying her luck on Dancing With the Stars in 2020, but the pair’s romance was short-lived, and they split in February.

From the looks on Chrishell and Jason’s faces, it appears everything worked out for the best!