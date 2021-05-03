Did Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas officially tie the knot? The This Is Us actor, 44, and The Young and the Restless alum, 31, sparked some major marriage rumors over the weekend.

According to photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six, the couple enjoyed a day out in Malibu on Saturday, May 1, and they were both spotted wearing rings on their left hand. Sofia cozied up to her man as they sat on the beach. She wore a white top, ripped jeans and sandals while holding a wine glass. In one snap, the Blood & Treasure actress kissed Justin’s arm. The actor, for his part, also wore ripped jeans, which were paired with a navy blue shirt. The former soap opera star sat close to his other half while sipping out of a bottle. As for their rings, it appeared that Sofia had a silver band on that finger while Justin wore a red band on his.

It’s unclear whether or not the pair has officially said their “I dos.”

Justin — who shares 16-year-old daughter Isabella with ex-wife Lindsay Korman — and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2020 amid the NBC star’s divorce with Chrishell Stause, which has since been finalized. At the time, Us Weekly confirmed their relationship after the duo was spotted sharing a smooch. They kept details of their budding romance under wraps for months until both Justin and Sofia took things to the next level and went Instagram official in August 2020. The actors also posted similar selfies to Instagram in January, after celebrating the new year together.

“Sayonara 2020, it’s been real,” the former NCIS star captioned her social media post. “Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours.”

Courtesy of Sofia Pernas/Instagram

A source told In Touch in August 2020 that Justin’s ex, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star, “felt stabbed in the heart” after he moved on with a new woman. “Justin twisted the knife even deeper by making their relationship Instagram official,” the insider said at the time. “She had her suspicions that something was going on between Justin and Sofia before they went public and is still trying to put the pieces together and figure out the truth.”

Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell in November 2019 after two years of marriage. The reality star spoke about their split during season 3 of the Netflix series, claiming that he told her about the divorce via “text” minutes before the news went public. “I’m trying to keep it together. It’s a lot at once because everyone in the whole world knows at the same time that I knew,” Chrishell said on the show, noting that they had been together since 2013.

In January, Us Weekly revealed that the pair had finalized their divorce. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source told the publication. A second insider explained that Chrishell — who briefly dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe for three months until calling it quits in February — was “looking forward to new beginnings.”