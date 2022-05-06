Steamy! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared a noteworthy kiss with her new partner, G Flip.

The couple showed some major PDA while enjoying a night out with friends at The Abbey in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 5. Chrishell and the Australian musician looked cozy in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail while sitting in a booth, sipping on drinks and enjoying finger food.

The Kentucky native revealed that she was in a relationship with the “About You” singer during the Selling Sunset season five reunion, shortly after her split from costar Jason Oppenheim.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me,” the Netflix star gushed. “Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them and they are an extremely talented musician.”

Packing on a passionate kiss isn’t anything new between the two because that’s how they first met! During the reunion, the former soap opera actress explained that she got involved with them after appearing in their music video for the single “Get Me Outta Here.”

Michael Simon

A snippet of the unreleased music video was shared where the two were seen passionately kissing, much like these hot PDA photos.

“We had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great,” Chrishell said. “I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about dating a non-binary person and said that it’s something that she didn’t see coming, either. “I hear people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age’ and that’s not me,” she explained.

“I’m just, you know, I’m very open to good energy and I don’t know what my future holds but it is a complicated issue to talk about.”

Although Chrishell confirmed her new relationship during the reunion special, she and G Flip would send flirty comments to one another on Instagram before they went public.

“Taking the US by storm but we know we need to share-go kick ass & then come back bc it’s just the beginning,” the TV personality commented under their April 1 Instagram post with a kiss emoji.