It’s over! Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and boyfriend Jason Oppenheim split six months after they publicly revealed they were dating, a source confirmed to In Touch on Tuesday, December 21.

Reps for Chrishell and Jason did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

It seems as though the former Netflix couple are still on relatively good terms. On December 19, the soap opera actress posted an Instagram video laughing with Jason and costar Mary Fitzgerald in a makeup trailer after “putting a bow on season 5.”

“Lucky to get to do what I love with the ones I love!” Chrishell gushed in the caption.

That being said, the All My Children alum teased some unsavory drama in the upcoming season during an interview with Parade pubished on December 20.

While the Kentucky native noted she was “excited about the real estate aspect” since she scored some of her “biggest listings to date,” she wasn’t as thrilled about getting more into her “personal life.”

“As far as the drama element, of course, that is there. It’s never my personal favorite; it gives me anxiety to do it and to watch it,” Chrishell said. “But hopefully, we’ll get a lot of those things resolved and answered that you had open questions to from season 4.”

Chrishell previously confirmed to Cosmopolitan UK that her relationship with Jason was not shown at all during season 4 because they didn’t go public with their romance until after filming already started. It looks like season 5 may spill some serious tea!

The real estate couple seemed to still be going strong in November. They celebrated the season 4 premiere of their reality show by watching it at midnight the day it dropped on the streaming platform.

“We are going to go to bed, but I mean, why not?” the Days of Our Lives alum said about watching the series late into the night via her Instagram Stories on November 24. She then panned the camera over to show her beau cozied up next to her on the couch.

“Look how good you look, baby!” gushed Jason when Chrishell appeared on screen in a leather dress.

Prior to that, the real estate broker raved to Life & Style about his solid romance with the actress in October.

“She’s just an exceptional woman in so many ways,” Jason said after their romance became public knowledge. “I think as friends, we had such open and honest conversations, and there’s no holding back anything.”