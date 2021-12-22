While most people are familiar with Chrishell Stause because of her stint on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the Kentucky native is so much more than a reality TV star — and her staggering net worth proves it! Chrishell is worth an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes money, keep reading.

Chrishell was on Dancing With the Stars:

In September 2020, Chrishell and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, had a strong run on season 28 of the hit ABC series. “I couldn’t have imagined how immersive and all-encompassing this show was before. When you aren’t dancing, you are thinking about dancing,” Chrishell penned for Good Morning America’s website after the Dancing With the Stars premiere.

“I woke up at 4 a.m. on the morning of the show because I was dreaming that I forgot my steps,” she continued. “I then watched a video of a taped rehearsal several times until I convinced myself I still knew them and to just go back to sleep.”

Unfortunately, she and Gleb were eliminated after eight weeks.

Chrishell is an actress:

Prior to making her way over to reality TV, Chrishell played Bethany Bryant on The Young and the Restless, Zoey Miller/Cynthia Castle on Youthful Daze, Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway/Tammy Sue Days of Our Lives.

During Chrishell’s time on All My Children, she met her now-ex-husband, Justin Hartley. In November 2019, the pair called it quits after two years of marriage. Come January 2021, their divorce was finalized. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

In July 2021, Chrishell moved on with Selling Sunset costar and boss Jason Oppenheim. However, in December 2021, In Touch confirmed the pair called it quits just five months after they went public with their relationship. The former couple appear to be on good terms and “remain best friends,” according to an Instagram Story shared by Jason. Both Chrishell and Jason blame wanting different things “regarding a family” as the reason for their split.

Chrishell is an actual real estate agent:

That’s right! Selling Sunset isn’t a joke … no matter what Chrissy Teigen might think! In fact, after the Cravings author accused the cast members of being fake realtors, Chrishell set the record straight. “Staging starts tomorrow, hits the market Monday. I’m really a real realtor — LOL!” she captioned an August 2020 Instagram Story.

According to The Sun, Chrishell sold seven homes — the most expensive being sold for $9 million. The outlet reported she brought home a total of $1,072,740 in commissions.

In conclusion: Chrishell really can do it all!