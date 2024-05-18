Chris Hemsworth gushed about working with his wife, Elsa Pataky, on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga after they made headlines for their marital woes.

“It’s just like date night for us,” Chris, 40, told People about working with Elsa, 47. “You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us.”

He then said it means “everything” to him when they get to work together. “I love it. I love spending time with her … especially in a creative space,” Chris gushed.

Chris – who stars in the film as warlord Dementus – added that it was nice to be with Elsa in a space where they weren’t just parents. “You get sort of parent roles and, you know, you desperately try and find moments with the two of you on a film set. I’ll take it, I’ll take what I can,” he told the outlet.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2010 – share daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Chris spoke about working with his wife following speculation that there was trouble in paradise. In December 2023, a source exclusively told In Touch that the status of their relationship was a “question mark.”

That same month, fans grew concerned about their romance when Elsa posted a photo on Instagram of her and their kids putting up the family Christmas tree without Chris. Meanwhile, the pair also took separate vacations with their children in late 2023.

“The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that,” the source shared at the time. “They’re still very much a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple.”

While Chris and Elsa were once “the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long,” the source said “things have definitely changed” for the duo. “The fact that he’s stepped away from Hollywood to focus on family and she’s wanting to act more isn’t a good sign,” the insider added.

However, it seems that they have been able to turn their situation around and are now in a better place. After Chris and Elsa enjoyed family getaways to Montana and Japan in January, an additional source told In Touch that the whole family “had a great time.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“They’ve been together for 14 years and have been open about how maintaining a relationship for that long can be difficult,” the insider said of the pair. “The past few years have been especially trying, but they’ve managed to save their marriage.”