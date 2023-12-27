Elsa Pataky raised eyebrows on December 14 when she posted a photo on Instagram of her and her kids putting up the family Christmas tree at their Byron Bay mansion without husband Chris Hemsworth. “The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it’s more than that. They’re still very much a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple.

Chris wants a simpler life, and Elsa wants more.” In October, Elsa, 47, jetted to Japan with the couple’s 9-year-old sons, Tristan and Sasha, without Chris, 40. Meanwhile, the Thor star took their daughter, India, 11, on a daddy-daughter getaway to Iceland. Then, in November, the couple went on separate trips yet again. “They were the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long — both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect. But things have definitely changed,” says the source. “The fact that he’s stepped away from Hollywood to focus on family and she’s wanting to act more isn’t a good sign.”