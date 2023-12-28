Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Relationship Timeline: From Marriage to Fears of Trouble in Paradise

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were married within months of their first meeting in 2010. They went on to have three children, but have admitted that their relationship is far from perfect.

“It’s been ups and downs,” the Spanish actress admitted in 2020. “And we still keep working at the relationship.”

In 2023, fans began to fear that there was trouble in paradise for the couple when they took separate vacations and were seemingly spending less time together.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to look back at Chris and Elsa’s relationship timeline.