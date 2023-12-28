Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
chris hemsworth elsa pataky relationship timeline

Getty

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Relationship Timeline: From Marriage to Fears of Trouble in Paradise

News
Dec 28, 2023 11:14 am·
By
Picture

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were married within months of their first meeting in 2010. They went on to have three children, but have admitted that their relationship is far from perfect.

“It’s been ups and downs,” the Spanish actress admitted in 2020. “And we still keep working at the relationship.”

In 2023, fans began to fear that there was trouble in paradise for the couple when they took separate vacations and were seemingly spending less time together.

are-chris-hemsworth-elsa-pataky-still-together-feat
 Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Still Together?

Keep scrolling through the gallery to look back at Chris and Elsa’s relationship timeline.

 

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture