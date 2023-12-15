Are Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Still Together?

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have already proved their love can stand the test of time. However, fans fear their relationship — which spans more than a decade — may be on the rocks, as the two have seemingly spent a lot of time apart in recent months.

When Did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Get Married?

The Australian actor and Spanish model met in 2010 after Chris’ talent agent introduced them to each other. The two began dating in September of that year, and made their relationship public when they walked the red carpet together at the opening gala for the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

Tristar Media / Contributor

Their relationship moved quickly, and the couple tied the knot during a low-key ceremony in his native Australia on December 26, 2010, after only a few months of dating.

Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Still Together?

Supporters have noticed that Chris and Elsa seem to be drifting apart. Chris was notably absent from a series of holiday 2023 photos of his wife and their three children decorating their Christmas tree together, with followers taking to the comments section to ask about the Thor actor’s whereabouts.

Courtesy of Elsa Pataky/Instagram

“Where is chrisssss,” one commenter wrote below the festive photos posted on December 14, which were captioned, “It’s beginning to look like Christmas! #littleniecehelpingtoo.”

“Haven’t seen you and @chrishemsworth together in awhile, hope all is good,” another fan wrote under the carousel.

This wasn’t the first time followers raised concern about the strength of the couple’s relationship in 2023. In November, Chris joined his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, on a family trip to Abu Dhabi, leaving Elsa to walk the red carpet at The Woman Awards — an event held in her native country of Spain — alone.

Don Arnold / Contributor

In October, fans also noted that Chris and Elsa took their children on separate vacations abroad: Elsa brought their twin sons to Japan, while Chris treated their daughter, India, to a trip to Iceland.

When Were Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Last Seen Together?

Chris and Elsa enjoyed a day of family fun together on October 11, with Elsa posting photos from their day riding bikes with their kids in his hometown of Byron Bay, Australia.

“Family race day! Not competitive at all,” Elsa captioned her slideshow, followed by crying laughing emojis. She tagged Chris in the caption of her photos.

Courtesy of Elsa Pataky/Instagram

On June 9, 2023, Chris and Elsa walked the red carpet together at the Berlin premiere of Chris’ film Extraction 2.

Do Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Have Kids?

The couple have welcomed three children together since they wed in 2010. Their first child, a daughter named India Rose, was born on May 11, 2012. They completed their family after welcoming twin boys, Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth, on March 18, 2014.

What Have Chris ​Hemsworth and Elsa ​Pataky Said About Their Marriage?

During a December 2020 interview with Elle, Chris opened up about the moment he knew Elsa was the one.

Courtesy of Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

“From the first time we met, we just made sense,” he told the outlet. “She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with.”

On Elsa’s birthday on July 18, 2023, Chris posted photos of the couple eating cake together with the caption, “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more,” accompanied by kissing emojis.

Elsa shared a heartfelt but funny tribute to her longtime husband in an August 11, 2023, post for her husband’s 40th birthday.

Courtesy of Elsa Pataky/Instagram

“That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love,” Elsa wrote under a photo of her and Chris, with Chris holding his hand over his mouth in shock.

“But don’t worry, it’s gonna be OK! I’ll be here for you to hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth,” the model wrote at the time.