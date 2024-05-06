Chris Hemsworth Looks Dapper at the 2024 Met Gala: See Photos of the Co-Chair’s Red Carpet Look

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have arrived! The Thor actor stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala looking dapper as ever.

The A-List couple did not miss as they fit the theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” perfectly. Chris looked handsome in a tan suit while Elsa rocked a gold dress and headpiece.

Despite claiming to not be a “fashionable person,” Chris was tapped as a co-chair at this year’s event, alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

“Do I think they made a mistake? Yes,” Chris joked during an interview with Vanity Fair ahead of the gala, adding that his past red carpet experience prepared him for the task. “Fashion icon,” he laughed while holding up a photo of himself wearing flip flops on a red carpet in 2006.