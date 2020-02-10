Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Chloë Grace Moretz isn’t still that preteen shocking us with her dirty mouth and fierce moves as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass — she’s grown up a lot since she burst onto the Hollywood scene. Since she landed her first on-screen movie role back in 2005, the starlet has transformed from a tiny kid to a stunning young woman. She’s also collected quite the laundry list of awards. From Teen Choice Awards to People’s Choice Awards to MTV Movie Awards, she must have a trophy shelf bigger than most people’s closets.

Chloë, who turned 23 on Monday, February 10, has also done a lot of maturing off-screen. Over the years, she’s had her fair share of celebrity romances, including a years-long on-and-off relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. The pair started dating back when they were still just kids in 2014. Despite split rumors, time apart, and other stars like Selena Gomez allegedly coming between them, the two seemed to be involved up until 2018 when they finally called it quits for good. After that, the actress was linked to model Kate Harrison when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu, California. They even appeared to share a steamy kiss that was caught by cameras.

On top of her romantic entanglements, she’s also been involved in celebrity scandals. The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star notoriously faced off against more than one member of the Kardashian family after calling out Kim Kardashian for sharing naked photos online. “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies,” the then-teen told the reality star. “Let’s all welcome [Chloë Grace Moretz] to Twitter, since no one knows who she is,” Keeks fired back. “Your Nylon cover is cute, boo.”

Things got even more heated a few months later when the actress weighed in on Kim’s feud with Taylor Swift and Khloé Kardashian joined the fight. “Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant. Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world,” Chloë tweeted at the time. “Is this the a hole you’re referring to?” Koko wrote, posting a photo that allegedly showed the teen’s bikini exposing her butt at the beach. Not one to get her feathers ruffled, the badass actress held her own. “Fact check,” she responded. “[The] first photo [you shared] is me filming my movie Neighbors 2. The second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed.”

But how did the star go from a little kid to a grown woman who's not afraid to hold her own against two of America's most ruthless reality stars?