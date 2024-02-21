Cher and Sonny Bono’s only kid, Chaz Bono, has been known to fans since childhood after appearing on his parents’ 1970s variety show. People are wondering what he’s up to today after a high-profile appearance on Dancing With the Stars in 2011.

Where Is Chaz Bono Today?

Chaz is a working actor, appearing in the 2023 films Bury the Bride and The Bell Keeper. He’s starring in and serving as executive producer on the horror film Little Bites, which as of February 2024 was still in production. His mother, Cher, is also credited as an executive producer on the movie.

The actor’s best-known credits include his season on 2016’s American Horror Story: Roanoke and a story arc on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful the same year.

Is Chaz Bono Married?

Not yet. Chaz is engaged to Shara Mathes, whom he began dating in 2017 after meeting through mutual friends. Shara shared an update on the couple on Thanksgiving Day 2023, where she stood next to Chaz as he carved the turkey.

“Nothing but love and gratitude on this Thanksgiving Day. Being with family was amazing today but somehow this was the only pic I took! I love my baby and am also feeling very grateful for the love he gives me, everyday! Happy Thanksgiving,” Shara wrote in the caption.

Chaz shared an Instagram photo of the couple on January 19, 2023, writing, “Shara and I celebrated our 6-year anniversary together today. I’m so grateful to share my life with this amazing woman.”

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Is Cher Attending Chaz and Shara’s Wedding?

“Chaz and Shara are removing Cher from the guest list entirely and don’t feel too bad about it either,” an insider told In Touch exclusively on February 15, 2024. “They want a simple ceremony with none of Cher’s theatrics.”

“Cher has tried to be there for her kids. But neither wants anything to do with her. It’s devastating,” the insider continued, also referencing the “Believe” singer’s son Elijah Blue Allman, whom she shared with late ex-husband Gregg Allman. Cher tried and failed to get Elijah placed in a conservatorship after telling a Los Angeles court in January 2024 that her son was “unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

When Did Chaz Bono Transition?

Chaz transitioned from female to male starting in 2009, completing the process a year later. In June 2009, his publicist, Howard Bragman, revealed in a statement that Chaz “has made the courageous decision to honor his true identity,” adding he hoped “that his choice to transition will open the hearts and minds of the public regarding this issue.”

His transition and gender reassignment were chronicled in the 2011 documentary, Becoming Chaz.

When Did Chaz Bono Undergo a Weight Loss Transformation?

After competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2011, Chaz didn’t experience the weight loss that many contestants do following the grueling rehearsals and performances.

In November 2012, Chaz decided to make a change after an appearance on the syndicated daytime series The Doctors where he revealed he weighed 250 pounds and set a goal to lose 50 pounds.

By February 2013, Chaz was down 43 pounds and set a new goal of dropping 80 pounds overall, which he later achieved. The LGBTQ activist ate a diet consisting primarily of meat and vegetables while eliminating starches.

“There haven’t really been any bad parts to this so far, except certain stuff that I miss eating. But ultimately, I would much rather look and feel better than eat those things. Everything else has been really great. I feel better and when I look in the mirror, I like what I see better,” Chaz told People in 2013.

“I don’t want to ever be that guy [to give advice],” he continued. “I’ve struggled with weight my whole life. I don’t ever want to be the guy to say, ‘Just do this.’ For me, it was finally getting to a place where I was willing to do whatever it took to deal with this. When you get to that point, then whatever way you choose to do it, it’s going to work.”