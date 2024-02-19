Chaz Bono’s Weight Loss Journey: See Before and After Photos of Cher’s Child and Former ‘DWTS’ Contestant

Unlike many Dancing With the Stars contestants, Chaz Bono didn’t lose much weight during his days in rehearsals and on the ballroom floor in 2011. However, in the years that followed, he underwent a dramatic transformation after losing a whopping 80 pounds.

Two years after DWTS, Chaz began slowly losing weight by changing the way he ate, initially losing 50 pounds. After liking what he saw in the mirror, Cher‘s eldest child kept going, eventually losing 30 more pounds.

“I’d love to do Dancing [With the Stars] all over again. I’d do it so much better now than I did then!” he told People in 2013 after his dramatic slimdown.

