They have a “Confession.” Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the country duo Florida Georgia Line appeared to be best buds as they toured with their band and put out hit after hit for the last decade. However, behind the scenes, things aren’t always so brotherly and the band sparked breakup rumors recently amid drama. But are Florida Georgia Line still together now?

Scroll down to get an update on the country duo’s status.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Florida Georgia Line Drama

Rumors that things between the bandmates were heading south started swirling in 2020 when Tyler and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, unfollowed his other half on social media.

Fans began speculating that their political differences during the 2020 election were the cause of the band’s turmoil as the Hubbards openly supported Democratic nominee Kamala Harris while Brian and his wife, Brittney Kelley, were vocal Republicans.

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on,” Tyler said during a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s Exit 209 With Storme Warren. “And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your [Instagram] Stories right now. So, I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so, it wasn’t a big deal.”

“We’re on great terms. We’re feeling stronger than ever. We’re loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we’re in now and, uh, excited for the future,” he added.

Are Florida Georgia Line Still Together?

This wasn’t the first time the “Cruise” singers have endured drama within the band, however, as they opened up to Storme about working through past issues.

“It’s not all sugar coated,” Tyler said. “The truth is … me and BK have done work. We’ve went to therapy, we’ve sat with each other and wanting to kill each other at times. But by the end of it, we were hugging it out. You know what I mean? Because we’re brothers and that’s what brothers do.”

The following year, the “This Is How We Roll” artists released their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, before announcing that they would be launching solo careers.

“We’re sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while,” Tyler told People in February.

Months later, in May 2022, during a radio interview, Brian said “if you want to see us, this is the year to do it,” hinting that this would be it for the band.

“We’ve got, I think at this point, 10 or 11 more shows this year. We’re taking a break after that,” he said. “I don’t know after that what the plan is. It’s not clear to me. At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other‘s back and support, and that’s what it should be.”