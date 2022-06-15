The rest is still unwritten. Kristin Cavallari slammed the upcoming The Hills reboot that will feature a younger cast. The original show’s star said it was “a slap in the face.”

While cohosting the Tuesday, June 14, episode of E!’s Daily Pop, Kristin, 35, said having a new cast makes it “a totally different show.” She added, “If they’re getting an entirely new cast, how are you even going to call it The Hills?”

The Uncommon James founder continued to call out the network when she pointed out that The Hills: New Beginnings stars learned of the show’s cancellation at the same time everyone else did.

“That’s definitely a slap in the face,” Kristin said. “I would be a little butt hurt about that too.”

In May, MTV announced that a new show called The Hills: Next Gen is currently in development. The show will feature a completely new cast consisting of people in their 20s.

The original The Hills ran on the network for six seasons from 2006 until 2010. The cast initially included Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port. As the show continued, cast members Lo Bosworth and Stephanie Pratt eventually received top billing. Kristin joined the show as a main character in the middle of the fifth season after Lauren left the series.

Several of the show’s original stars – including Heidi, 35, Audrina, 37, and Whitney, 37 – returned to their reality TV roots to star on the spinoff The Hills: New Beginnings. The series premiered in 2019 and was canceled in 2022.

Audrina is another original star that criticized MTV for the new reboot following The Hills: New Beginnings cancellation. “I can’t believe they’re doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked. Especially because on The Hills: New Beginnings, we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on,” she said while appearing on TalkShopLive on June 3.

“So the fact that they have a new cast of 20, I don’t know how they’re going to do that. It’s going to be a very busy show,” Audrina continued. “I’m a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image. And we’re not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense ’cause they’re going to be carefree and wild.”