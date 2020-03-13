Standing up for his lady! Channing Tatum seemingly defended his relationship with his girlfriend, Jessie J, on Thursday, March 12. The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about not caring what other people think of your love life.

“Your relationship doesn’t need to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It’s a relationship. Not a community project,” read the post originally shared by comedian Lil Duval. “Facts,” the Magic Mike star captioned the wise words.

Channing and Jessie often show love for each other on social media. Despite uncoupling after a year of dating in December 2019, they soon reconciled just one month later. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” the actor wrote on Instagram, confirming they were back on.

While fans rejoiced that the duo reunited, a troll put a damper on the excitement commenting that the 21 Jump Street actor “looked better” with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

“I don’t usually address s–t like this,” the star clapped back in response. “Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is … please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here.”

He continued, “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah, that includes my ex,” he wrote. “Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. OK bye, be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself.”

Soon after Channing set the record straight on the ‘gram, the hot couple was spotted getting handsy at a Grammys afterparty in January. “When Channing and Jessie arrived at the party around 11:30 p.m., Channing went to get drinks from the bar. They were with a bunch of people but [he was] very touchy-feely and [they were] definitely together,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch. “He kissed Jessie in front of everyone, and they were very loved up throughout the night.” Looks like Channing doesn’t shy away from public displays of affection!