Gotta love those daddy-daughter digs! Channing Tatum shared photos of a sweet weekend out with his daughter, Everly Tatum — and we’ve gotta say, it seemed like a total blast. The dynamic duo visited an arcade, an aerial gymnasium and even went to see Frozen the musical. The heartwarming hangout comes just over a week after the 39-year-old filed to make changes to the custody agreement and schedule with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

“Oh s—t,” Channing captioned a photo of his daughter getting a little acrobatic with silks, posted to his Instagram Stories on December 7. “My littles might actually try and join the circus. Hahaha. I might join her!”

At the arcade, the Magic Mike hunk snapped some great photos of the 6-year-old ~racing~ on an arcade motorcycle. “Found my new bike paint design scheme and color,” he wrote over one photo of her gaming it up.

But interestingly enough, the outing also made the actor quite reflective. “This picture is so disturbing,” he wrote on a photo of the pair looking at their winnings. “I only realized it after we played the game. I was taking a picture of how many tickets we won. I grew up playing games like this. Then I realized how many shooting games were in the arcade. Makes ya think. I know there are many sides to this.”

On December 6, the pair attended the Disney musical extravaganza at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in L.A., with the little blonde dressed as the character Elsa for the occasion. “OK, Frozen the Musical = seriously magical,” Channing captioned a series of four photos from the outing. “The entire cast is so talented, it’s kind of unreal. I have no words,” he concluded, adding the hands up, red heart, 100 and unicorn emojis.

Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Step Up star filed court documents to request a set schedule for custody of Everly.

“Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly,” he said in paperwork obtained by In Touch. “I think it would be beneficial for us to work with a co-parenting counselor to help assist us with such scheduling related matters, so that we can more easily schedule our work and other commitments, and avoid any confusion or conflict regarding the same.”

Let’s hope this sweet weekend is just a taste of what’s to come for this daddy-daughter pair. Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Channing and Everly’s weekend out.