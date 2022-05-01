Yikes! Every Star Who Has Openly Slammed the Met Gala Over the Years

Every fashionista knows that the Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night, but not everyone is a fan. Typically held every year on the first Monday in May (except in 2020, when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and again in 2021, when it was postponed until September 13 for the same reason), the gala draws in some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Sarah Jessica Parker, for example, has been a staple on the famous steps since her debut in 1995, and she always understands the assignment as she’s a self-proclaimed “stickler for the theme.” “I don’t understand how everyone else didn’t spend seven to 10 months working on it,” she told Vogue.

Even Princess Diana once graced us with her presence by attending the 1996 gala. William and Harry’s mom wore a navy blue silk slip dress to the event just three months after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Some stars, however, share an unpopular opinion of the event. Fashion designer Tom Ford shared his scathing thoughts with Time during an April 2022 interview. “It’s turned into a costume party,” Tom said of the star-studded event. “That used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century.”

While subtly shading Katy Perry’s infamous looks, Tom added, “You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier.”

In recent years, the exclusive event has opened its doors to more reality stars, young Hollywood and even influencers and YouTube celebrities. TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae made their debut at the September 2021 event.

Though the gala is a magnet for Hollywood A-listers, athletes and even royalty, the costume gala is certainly not for everyone. Several stars have spoken out about their disdain for the annual event with Amy Schumer jokingly equating the invitation to “punishment” and Tina Fey calling the event a “jerk parade.”

Scroll down to see which stars hated their Met Gala experience!