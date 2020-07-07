Courtesy Charli D’Amelio/Instagram; Courtesy Chase Hudson/Instagram

They split in April, but now TikTok stars Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio’s breakup drama is spilling out onto social media. On July 6, after Chase started losing followers on the video-sharing app amid allegations he cheated on Charli, he took to Twitter to call out several acquaintances for their own messy behavior. But when he tried to take other TikTokers down with him, his ex slammed him for “deflecting” instead of simply taking responsibility.

“Stop deflecting [your] actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility, Chase,” Charli, 16, wrote on Twitter. “Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship, or do you just want to continue to play the victim?” She also called him out for hiding the fact that he kissed fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett.

stop deflecting you’re actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility chase. want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim? https://t.co/KvLB5oL3Xy — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) July 7, 2020

The post was in response to a since-deleted screenshot Chase, 18, shared on his own account where he highlighted bad behavior from other content creators in their circle. “Since all my drama has to be put on the internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s,” he wrote. In the statement, he accused several other influencers of cheating on their significant others, attempting to hook up with people who were taken and “getting with” their friends’ exes.

The TikToker insisted he only needed to apologize to his ex. “The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli, and I’m sorry I hurt her,” he wrote. “We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa. I am not sorry to Josh [Richards, Nessa’s ex-boyfriend]. We are not boys, and we haven’t been boys since he lied to Charli saying I had an STD six months ago, trying to get her to stop seeing me. I’m not going to let these hypocrites try and ruin my life without their lives being out on the internet, too.”

But Charli wasn’t the only one speaking up. Anthony Reeves, who Chase accused of hooking up with his ex-girlfriend Cynthia Parker, denied the claims. “[I] never got with Cynthia, bud,” he fired back. “Also, Josh and Jaden [Hossler] never cheated. I lived in the [Sway House] with them and never even [saw] them touch another girl. Jaden and Josh [were] kissing me goodnight, if that’s what he meant.”

Charli’s older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, also had her little sibling’s back. “[You’re] wild,” she told Chase. “Stop playing the victim, and worry about yourself.”

Even Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson got in on the drama. “Stan @charlidamelio for clear skin. I said what I said. OK, bye,” she tweeted. Speaking to Charli directly, she continued, “You dropped this, Queen,” adding a crown emoji. “We have [to] stan.”