Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is leaving little to the imagination for those willing to subscribe to her OnlyFans account as she just stripped down completely nude for a steamy bathtub picture.

“New photo dump going out all day,” Jenelle, 30, captioned a photo tease shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 8, and included a link to her OnlyFans profile.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

In the NSFW snap, the MTV alum had a serious look on her face as she is seen soaking in a bubble bath wearing nothing but a bedazzled necklace with her hair in a top knot and two face-framing strands hanging down in front while the water was still running.

Jenelle joined the social media platform known for its adult content in May 2022. “Let’s have a chat,” the North Carolina native shared via Instagram at the time. “I did it,” she added with an upside down smiley face emoji over a link to her OnlyFans profile.

The mother of three shared an equally as teasy snap of herself but that time she was dancing in a cutout pink bikini top, while showing off major underboob and a few of her tattoos.

“Can’t cancel me here,” she wrote over the link.

Jenelle – who charges $20 per month to subscribe to her OnlyFans – shot down rumors that she had gone under the knife to enhance her body after twerking for fans on TikTok.

After sharing a TikTok video of herself dancing to Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” in October 2021, fans were quick to notice the influencer’s body.

While the lyrics “Honey you can’t blame her / For what her mama gave her / It ain’t right to hate her / For workin’ that money-maker” played, one fan remarked, “But mama didn’t give it to you … [Dr. Miami] did,” referring to the doctor who performed Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry, Briana De Jesus and Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lifts.

“So, when I went to Dr. Miami in Florida, what did I go there for?” Jenelle asked husband David Eason in a follow-up video. “Your chin,” he responded.

“Yeah, we didn’t even go there about my ass,” Jenelle added, shooting down the rumors. “And I already had my boobs done, which everyone knows.”