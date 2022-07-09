Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is leaving little to the imagination for those willing to subscribe to her OnlyFans account as she just stripped down completely nude for a steamy bathtub picture. 

“New photo dump going out all day,” Jenelle, 30, captioned a photo tease shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 8, and included a link to her OnlyFans profile. 

Hot Mama! See ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans' Sexiest Bikini Photos
Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

In the NSFW snap, the MTV alum had a serious look on her face as she is seen soaking in a bubble bath wearing nothing but a bedazzled necklace with her hair in a top knot and two face-framing strands hanging down in front while the water was still running.

Jenelle joined the social media platform known for its adult content in May 2022. “Let’s have a chat,” the North Carolina native shared via Instagram at the time. “I did it,” she added with an upside down smiley face emoji over a link to her OnlyFans profile. 

Hot Mama! See ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans' Sexiest Bikini Photos
 Hot Mama! See ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans' Sexiest Bikini Photos

The mother of three shared an equally as teasy snap of herself but that time she was dancing in a cutout pink bikini top, while showing off major underboob and a few of her tattoos. 

“Can’t cancel me here,” she wrote over the link.

Jenelle – who charges $20 per month to subscribe to her OnlyFans – shot down rumors that she had gone under the knife to enhance her body after twerking for fans on TikTok. 

After sharing a TikTok video of herself dancing to Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” in October 2021, fans were quick to notice the influencer’s body. 

While the lyrics “Honey you can’t blame her / For what her mama gave her / It ain’t right to hate her / For workin’ that money-maker” played, one fan remarked, “But mama didn’t give it to you … [Dr. Miami] did,” referring to the doctor who performed Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry, Briana De Jesus and Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lifts. 

“So, when I went to Dr. Miami in Florida, what did I go there for?” Jenelle asked husband David Eason in a follow-up video. “Your chin,” he responded. 

Where Are the Exes From the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise Now?
 From Nathan to Javi: Where Are the ‘Teen Mom’ Exes Now?

“Yeah, we didn’t even go there about my ass,” Jenelle added, shooting down the rumors. “And I already had my boobs done, which everyone knows.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!