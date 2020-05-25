Princess Charlotte Is Already Following in Her Mom’s Fashionable Footsteps — See Her Sweetest Looks

At only five years old, Princess Charlotte is already a style icon. And who’s surprised? Not only is mom Duchess Kate (née Middleton) known for her own fashion sense, but Charlotte’s grandmother Princess Diana was always turning heads. The people’s princess has become style inspiration for decades of celebrities, and parents Kate and Prince William are doing their best to raise their kids to keep her legacy alive.

“Diana was such a wonderful mother,” an insider told Us Weekly. “George and Charlotte know all about their late grandmother and what an amazing woman she was.” Though we doubt we’ll be seeing the princess out and about in bike shorts and a college sweatshirt (like those iconic Diana photos recreated by model Hailey Bieber) for at least a few more decades, she’s already developing her own strong sense of self.

HRH The Duchess Of Cambridge/Shutterstock

The princess may still live by the royal rules, but Closer Weekly reports she’s forging her own path as best she can. “She has a strong personality and is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way,” a source told the outlet. “Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence.” She also already loves the spotlight and is “very passionate about art and music” — and, of course, unicorns.

And now that she’s started school at Thomas’s Battersea School in London, she’s in luck, because a reading unicorn is their mascot. And though Charlotte may be wearing a uniform to attend, she’s still taking moments to show off her individuality. When she walked in with big brother Prince George and parents Will and Kate on her first day, she proudly showed off a sparkly sequin unicorn keychain dangling from her back.

Her school sweater and skirt likely isn’t the only uniform we’ll see the princess rocking. As she grows older, we’re willing to bet she’ll be donning sports jerseys and team colors. An insider told Closer Weekly Charlotte “loves kicking the ball around” with her big brother, who’s a huge football fan. Dad Will often starts a game with his two older kiddos at Kensington Palace gardens or Anmer Hall, and rumor has it his daughter takes no prisoners. “She’s already developed a competitive streak!” the source said.

For now, though, she’s sticking to her pretty princess dresses — and looking adorable doing it. Check out the gallery below to see her cutest clothes so far.