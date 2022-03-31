Casey Anthony resurfaced at the wedding of a close friend, and it was all caught on video for the upcoming season of a VH-1 reality show. “Casey was at the premiere showing of My Celebrity Wedding, the episode with Chanel Hudson-O’Connor’s wedding,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. The episode is scheduled to air on the cable network sometime this summer.

Another source confirms to In Touch that Casey was a guest and signed the paperwork needed to be taped.

While the crew and production did not know until after the wedding was taped, a producer knew because of an advance copy of the guest list. The source adds that Casey won’t be edited out of the show considering it is standard operating procedure to not show guests unless there is a specific moment happening.

Atlanta-based publicist Chanel’s wedding to Novian O’Connor took place on January 22, 2022, at an events center outside the city. The affair was black tie and formal dress, and Casey was one of the guests in attendance. My Celebrity Wedding features three top wedding planners competing to give their client a celebrity-inspired ceremony and reception of their dreams, but on a budget that is a fraction of what the stars pay for their big days.

Chanel took Casey on as a client in February 2021 and has been working as the Ohio native’s publicist ever since. She even served as an executive producer on a documentary about Casey’s infamous acquittal by a Florida jury in 2011 on charges of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony. While she was acquitted of charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child, Casey was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

In a February 4, 2021, Instagram post, Chanel announced, “I am excited to introduce my newest client Casey Anthony as her Official Spokesperson, PR Manager, and Producer!! I have had the pleasure of knowing Casey for a few years now, and when she was ready to tell her AUTHORIZED story, she didn’t hesitate to call!! Fast forward here we are fresh into 2021 not wasting any time!”

In a rare 2018 interview with the Associated Press, Casey said she lives a fairly normal life despite her infamy and those who still believe she was responsible for her daughter’s death “I don’t give a s—t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she defiantly said, adding, “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”