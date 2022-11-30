Letting loose. Casey Anthony was seen seemingly rocking out at a concert just eight months before her documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, was released on Peacock.

In a TikTok video shared by user @sarahjeaniess on Tuesday, November 29, Anthony, 36, was seen dancing on stage with the band Steel Panther during a concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in March.

Anthony appeared to be in good spirits as she danced and sang along to the band’s performance from the side of the stage.

“When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her documentary comes out in November,” the TikTok user captioned the clip.

In the docuseries, which premiered on Tuesday, November 29, Anthony shared her side of the story about the disappearance of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008. The special marks the first time Anthony has broken her silence about the case. She made several bombshell claims, including that her father, George Anthony, was responsible for Caylee’s death, alleging that he staged his granddaughter’s drowning in order to cover up his alleged abuse of the toddler. George has denied the claims.

One topic of conversation was a tattoo that Anthony got in Caylee’s memory on her inner bicep, which reads, “I hear you in everything.”

“This is my Caylee tribute tattoo,” she explained while showing off the ink.

During the concert, the photographer seemingly showed off the same tattoo that honors her late daughter while wearing a black tank top.

In October 2008, Anthony was charged with first-degree murder after Caylee’s remains were found in a trash bag after she disappeared for 31 days. Following a nearly two-month trial in 2011, she was acquitted after being found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. However, Anthony was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

At the time of her sentencing, Anthony had already served three years and only had to spend 10 more days in prison due to her “good behavior.”

More than one decade after the high-profile trial, Anthony is now living a low-profile life in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Peacock

While she has stayed in Florida since her daughter’s disappearance, Anthony’s neighbors aren’t thrilled to have her around. “It’s a nice, tight-knit area, and most of the people that live here are successful professionals with families and young children,” a local in her community told In Touch in August 2021. “I’m terrified of Casey. Everyone I know in my neighborhood is.”

An additional source told In Touch at the time that Anthony has kept busy by “gambling at underground poker games and partying nonstop.”

“Casey goes to these poker parties after dark,” a source who has played cards with Anthony shared. “She meets up with six or eight of her friends, and they all sit around a table covered in a green cloth with cards in their hands and drinking beer.”