The big 60! Little People, Big World’s Caryn Chandler shared a sweet post about her boyfriend, Matt Roloff, to help him ring in his 60th birthday.

“60 looks good on you!” Caryn, 53, captioned their cute couple photo on Matt’s birthday, Thursday, October 7. “[Happy birthday] to my fav guy. I love [you.]”

Caryn Chandler/Instagram

The patriarch of the Roloff family also got to take a break from Roloff Farms’ busiest season and spend some time with friends and family, including his son Jacob Roloff, Jacob’s wife, Isabel Sofia Rock, and Matt’s dog, Lucy.

“My favorite peeps. (Well most of them anyway). Some were here earlier in the day … celebrating my 6-0 milestone. Wait? What??? I’m 60? Thank goodness the 60 is the new 40,” the TLC star captioned a group photo on his Instagram page, adding, “Caryn is way too good to me.”

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Isabel, 25, who is expecting her first child with Jacob, 24, in December, also shared an adorable clip of the birthday party in her Instagram Stories of Caryn presenting Matt with a birthday bundt cake.

The party is probably a welcomed rest from weekends at the farm. On October 1, Roloff Farms opened its grounds to guests for pumpkin season — and it remains an all-hands-in affair. Thankfully, Caryn is no stranger to how busy it can get in the fall. The TLC star worked on the farm for 10 years, first, as a manager and then as Matt’s personal assistant.

Isabel Sofia Rock/Instagram

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. She tries to get [ex-wife Amy Roloff] as involved as she can,” Matt said on Little People, Big World in 2018. “There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way.”

Even though she hasn’t worked at the farm since 2018, Caryn put on a Roloff Farms apron, grabbed a walkie-talkie and got to work last weekend, folding souvenir T-shirts and restocking jam at the farm’s general store.

Amy, 57, and her new husband, Chris Marek, also joined in to help. As always, Amy appears every day in a different Halloween costume to greet guests — this year, with Chris, 59, at her side.