Bling for baby? Cardi B has fans convinced she revealed the sex of her second child with husband Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) on her elaborate new acrylic nails.

The “Up” rapper, 28, shared a photo of her latest stiletto-shaped set featuring sparkling gems, her daughter Kulture’s name and a teddy bear charm amid her pregnancy. “I’m giving ya my 2014 nails back again,” she tweeted on Tuesday, July 6, showcasing the glamorous mama-inspired art for her little one on the way.

Courtesy of Cardi B/Twitter

Many of her social media followers were quick to point out the tiny details in her latest mani adorned with Swarovski crystals, including the bear sporting a pink bowtie and holding a tiny pink heart. This led many to believe Cardi is expecting another baby girl soon, also considering the ruby-red heart on her right hand.

Some, however, were on the other end of the spectrum and felt the blue butterfly on her thumb could be for a boy.

Cardi previously revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 in June, sharing an announcement on Instagram minutes before performing with Migos during the 2021 BET Awards.

Similar to her pregnancy with Kulture, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star showed off her growing baby bump when she took the stage. Fans may recall she did the same in 2018 while appearing on Saturday Night Live to perform her hit single “Be Careful” in a white body-hugging gown.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

In her social media post, the soon-to-be mom of two shared a stunning maternity photo in which she had on a baby bump casting, captioned, “#2!” Offset, 29, later took to his​​​ Instagram Stories with a sweet message, writing, “Another blessing.” The lyricist is also a father to three kids from previous relationships: Jordan, 11, Kalea, 6, and Kody, 6.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, dealt with their fair share of relationship issues in the past, but have been going strong since confirming their reconciliation in October 2020. “Happy Father’s Day daddy shark @offsetyrn,” Cardi gushed on June 20. “You’re such an amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future. I hope you enjoy your day today.”