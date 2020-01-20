The Teen Mom 2 crew just keeps growing! On Monday, January 20, Victoria Messer, MTV star Leah Messer‘s sister, welcomed her third little one, a boy named Caí River Rodríguez Messer. The two sisters took to Instagram to share the news with their friends and fans, sharing all kinds of photos of the newest addition to the family.

“Our sweet baby boy made his arrival today,” mom Victoria, 25, captioned her post, adding a blue heart emoji. Revealing her son weighed “6 pounds, 7.5 ounces” and was born “with a head of hair,” she introduced little Caí to the world. “So thankful to everyone who helped and also to those that have sent lots of love and support,” she wrote. “He is SO perfect [and] I still CAN’T believe I finally have my boy!! 💙”

Auntie Leah, 27, chimed in to share her congratulations with her younger sibling and her excitement for her nephew. “We’re so in love with you Caí River Rodríguez Messer,” she wrote. “[And I’m so proud of you, sister.” In the hashtags, she added the little boy is a blessing for the family.

Though it seems Royer, Victoria’s boyfriend and Caí’s father, wasn’t able to be there for his son’s birth, he was just as excited. “Thanks to God everything went well, you are fine and [he is] big and strong,” he wrote in Spanish in the Instagram comments. “I [love] them very much. I know that soon we will all be together.”

Plenty of the little boy’s family was there to welcome him, however. Leah brought her daughters along to meet their new cousin in the hospital, and the three girls took turns gazing adoringly at the new member of the Messer clan. Leah and Victoria’s mom, Dawn Spears, was also in attendance, comforting both her new grandson and her younger daughter. And the MTV fam wasn’t about to miss out either.

“You all have been a big part of this journey, thank you,” Caí’s mom told the film crew on Instagram. “Also, hope the experience didn’t scare you, LOL.” The Teen Mom men didn’t seem to be bothered by the experience, though. In Leah and Victoria’s photos, the gang could be seen smiling and joking around with each other to keep everyone’s spirits up. Check out the gallery below to see the cutest photos of Caí with his family and friends.