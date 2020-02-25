It’s all love! Brody Jenner‘s mom, Linda Thompson, is always going to be there for his ex Kaitlynn Carter. After the former couple flew home together following a trip to Bali, the mother of two decided to show her ongoing support for her son’s ex by “liking” her photos. The post she liked wasn’t just snapshots from the trip, though. In the Instagram album, the younger woman had opened up about how she’d been struggling recently.

“To be honest, the moment I landed here was the first time I’ve felt FULLY like myself in a very long time, sort of felt like I came back to life,” Kaitlynn, 31, wrote in the post shared on Sunday, February 23. “L.A. has become a pretty heavy place for me lately (not really where I prefer to be anymore, but where I have to be for work).” The star went on to thank “everyone who’s been a part of this trip,” which would seemingly include travel buddy Brody, 36.

Though the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star himself didn’t like the picture, his mom made sure her former daughter-in-law knew that she would always be there for her. Despite the married couple’s split, Linda, 69, has made a point of sending love Kaitlynn’s way. In August 2019, after she was seen “liking” critical comments, she even denied that she’d thrown any shade at her son’s ex in the wake of their split.

When the songwriting mama shared a post about not judging others, her son’s ex commented, “Exactly.” In addition to throwing a heart her way, Linda continued, “And for the record, honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama.” She continued, “You know I love you. I always have [and] always will. 💜 💜”

Kaitlynn isn’t the only one of her son’s exes that the star has stayed on good terms with. After his recent split with Josie Canseco, the women have remained friendly. The model even left a flirty comment on Brody’s mom’s post when she shared a throwback post about his and brother Brandon Jenner‘s modeling work. Brandon’s ex-wife Leah Jenner still gets plenty of Instagram “likes” from the mom, too. It’s clear Linda’s got lots of love to go around, and once she cares about you, she always will.