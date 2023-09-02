Britney Spears Believes Sam Asghari 'Leaked' Cheating Rumors

In the wake of Britney Spears’ split from Sam Asghari, the former couple broke their silence with measured responses.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business,” Britney wrote in an Instagram post on August 18.

A day earlier, Sam had shared his thoughts in an Instagram Story, writing in part, “My wife and I have decided to end our journey together … I wish her the best always.”

Behind the scenes, however, things haven’t been quite so peaceful, as accusations continue to fly about what really caused the pair to part ways after 14 months of marriage. While one source tells In Touch Britney, 41, was unfaithful to Sam and that’s what led him to file for divorce, a second source insists the infidelity claims are untrue and that Sam, 29, is the one who started the cheating rumors in order to get a bigger settlement from Britney.

He Said

According to the first source, Sam caught his wife cheating on him by viewing security footage. “It broke his heart,” says the source. The “Oops … I Did It Again” singer, who was dogged by cheating rumors after her 2002 split from Justin Timberlake, is upset the breakdown of her third marriage is playing out in public (she was previously wed to Kevin Federline, dad to her two sons, and childhood friend Jason Alexander).

“There’s a whole lot of dirty laundry she could air,” says the second source. “But she won’t.”

She Said

The second source says Britney is adamant the cheating talk is just that — and that Sam is actually behind the leaks. “Britney says the accusations are garbage,” says the source. “And it wouldn’t surprise her if Sam came up with the rumor himself, then leaked it through one of his media buddies so he’d have grounds to negotiate a larger settlement or get more out of the prenup.” (The “Toxic” singer is worth $70 million; in court documents filed by Sam, he asked for spousal support and for Britney to cover his legal fees.) The same goes for whispers Britney was violent with her ex.

“If Sam wants to go around spreading these rumors — or at least not going out of his way to dispel them — that’s his prerogative,” says the second source. “As far as Britney’s concerned, it’s wrong and cruel. She’s mad but she’s trying not to react emotionally and is letting her lawyers figure it all out.”

Counters the first source: “Britney did hit Sam, but he’s not trying to create some messy scandal. He’s a good guy and just wants what’s fair.”

Britney’s World

While the lawyers hash things out, Britney — who lived under a restrictive conservatorship for 13 years — seems to be embracing her freedom. “Sam was controlling and critical,” says the second source. “That’s one of the main reasons things didn’t work out.”

She’s been mostly hanging out at home with her dancers. “She can kick back with them and dance and shoot sexy videos,” says the source, adding, “They are the ones who understand her the best.”

In a surprising move, she’s been cautiously reconnecting with family — her brother Bryan has been spending time with her at her Thousand Oaks, California, home (reportedly in an effort to oversee her finances) and she’s considering reaching out to her father and former conservator, Jamie, who’s in poor health. But she won’t get too close. “She’s adamant that no one will have control over her life ever again.”