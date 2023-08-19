Just two days after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce, Britney Spears has broken her silence, claiming she’s “a little shocked”.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone,” Britney, 41, shared via Instagram on Friday, August 18, alongside a video of herself dancing in a black crop top and neon green bikini bottoms. “I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!!”

While the “Baby One More Time” artist did not elaborate on the reason behind the former couple’s split, she added, “I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

Britney went on to thank her friends for the “telepathic” messages of support she’s received. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!” she continued. “If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

The mother of two – who shares son Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline – plans to “be as strong” as she can, adding that she believes she’s “actually doing pretty damn good.”

News broke of the California-based couple’s split on Wednesday, August 16, just 14 months after their June 2022 wedding.

“It was never perfect, but the relationship started to crumble after they got married,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “Britney would switch from hot to cold in an instant. One minute, she loves and adores Sam, kissing and hugging him, and the next minute, he’s the enemy. She’ll scream at him that he was a con man, that he fooled her into believing that he cared about her. It’s gotten really ugly. I’d say Sam has definitely endured abusive behavior. There’s no going back at this point.”

Sam, 29, filed for divorce the following day, citing irreconcilable differences. As the petitioner, Sam listed their date of separation as July 28. Sam is also requesting spousal support and to “terminate the court’s ability to award support” to the respondent (Britney). Additionally, Sam requested Britney to pay for his attorneys’ fees.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote via his Instagram Story, breaking his silence on August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”