Who would have ever guessed? Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus just found out she has a “little brother” and she’s now speaking out about the “shock” she felt after learning about her surprise sibling. The MTV alum opens up to In Touch exclusively about how she first heard the news and more, confirming she posted a photo of her parents last year on social media and ended up getting an unexpected response in her direct messages. Low and behold, she was indeed related to the 14-year-old, and she later flew to New York City to meet him in person! Scroll through the gallery below to get new exclusive details.