Briana DeJesus Explains Why She'll 'Go Smaller' With Breast Reduction

She caught some fans by surprise when she revealed her upcoming plastic surgery, but Briana DeJesus is excited to get the “A-cup titties” she wrote about on Twitter. On Sunday, January 19, the Teen Mom 2 star shared the news with her fans that she’s heading back to Miami for a breast reduction. Chatting exclusively with In Touch, she revealed why she decided to go back under the knife.

“[It’s] nothing too crazy,” Briana, 25, told In Touch. “[I’m] just going smaller.” Her surgery is scheduled for February, and it’s something she’s looking forward to. “I just want to start a healthy life and gain my confidence back,” she continued. “Bigger is not always better. … Plus, my back is always hurting.”

It doesn’t hurt that she’s getting mini-lectures from daughter Nova, which she’s joked about on the social media site. On Monday, January 20, she revealed that her older girl even scolded her over showing her curves. “Yoooo, today Nova told me that I need to stop showing my boob crack,” she wrote on the social media site. “I’m like, ‘What????? [You] mean cleavage. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 LMAO, OK, mom, you got it.”

In the past, the MTV mama went under the knife for several different procedures. After initially getting breast implants, she had them exchanged for a larger size in January 2016. She also had a Brazilian butt lift and labiaplasty. In February 2018, after giving birth to daughter Stella, she made some more adjustments to her figure.

Courtesy Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Once again, she exchanged her implants for a new size, as well as undergoing a second Brazilian butt lift. She also added a tummy tuck to the roster. “I have been extremely self-conscious and insecure about my weight gain,” she wrote on Instagram as she thanked her doctor. “This time, I will stay in shape and work out to maintain [your] work!” In April 2018, she took to Instagram to show off her tiny waist and flaunt her new curves.

But plastic surgery isn’t the only way the star is transforming her life. In September 2019, she posted about moving into her very first home. Sharing photos of her daughter with the new place, she revealed that it was “almost time to move in” and make it their own. “It’s good … It’s going well,” she told OK! Magazine. “My plan is to just have the house for my mom so that in the next two or three years, I’ll buy a house for me and my girls. … I want to have my mom situated first before anything else.”