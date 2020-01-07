New man? Briana DeJesus teased that she has a “new bae” on Monday, January 6, but not all Teen Mom 2 fans were excited for her. In fact, one took the opportunity to call the star out, slamming her for hopping from one relationship to the next. But Bri wasn’t bothered. On Tuesday, January 7, she had a simple clap back to shut the whole thing down.

The drama started when Briana, 25, tweeted, “My new bae low-key lit, but let me keep this to myself.” When her followers saw that, plenty of them had something to say. “Here we go again,” one tweeted. “Bae — before anyone else … shouldn’t that be your children?????” another replied. But one response in particular caught the mother of two’s eye. “Sisss, focus on ya [sic] children,” it read. “I’m starting to think [you] need a man to survive.” Not letting the negativity get to her, the MTV mama shot back, “How do [you] know it’s a person? LMAO.”

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Though she could just be clapping back, Briana’s other recent tweets seem to suggest her sassy retort that she hasn’t actually moved on to someone new. “Where is bae????????” she wrote on January 5, echoing the same sentiment she also shared on January 3. In December and October, she shared similar posts.

The social media shout-outs to some mysterious bae out there in the world follow the news of her August 2019 split. Over the summer, the star called it quits with ex John Rodriguez after more than a year of dating. Though John had joined the show following their social media debut, fans could tell something was up when Bri deleted all of their photos together on Instagram. She also seemed to unfollow his account. “Time to move on to big and better things,” she wrote on her Story on August 19.

It’s clear the star does have love on the brain, however. In October, she even revealed she’d been “thinking about baby No. 3.” It was hardly a pregnancy announcement, but it did suggest she’s back on hunt. When it comes to finding Mr. Right, though, she knows she has to put in the work. “LOL, hopefully the [third baby daddy] isn’t a f–k up,” she joked with her followers.