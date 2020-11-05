Not as planned. Braxton Family Values is back for season 7 and Trina Braxton‘s getting married to Von Scales. In Touch talked to Trina, 45, and her sister Towanda, 47, all about the festivities leading up to the big day — including the, erm, ~festive~ bachelorette party — and of course, the wedding itself. While there’s quite a bit of drama teased in the trailer for the episode, the WE tv star elaborated and said her special day was “horrible.”

“It was absolutely horrible,” Trina exclusively told In Touch. “My flowers didn’t show up. I had several cake-tastrophes. It was a mess, but, you know, we both showed up.” As for her favorite part of the nuptials? Well, it was pretty straight forward. “My favorite part was just when we both said ‘I do.'”

WE tv

Towanda, on the other hand, had a very special memory. “I caught the bouquet and my boyfriend [Sean Hall] caught the garter,” she said. Talk about foreshadowing because nearly a year later, the two got engaged — which is something she kept secret from the rest of her family.

Trina actually found out about her sister’s relationship status from another media outlet, who approached her with the news at the airport. “When I spoke with TMZ at the airport, that was the first I’d heard of it,” she explained. “We had absolutely no knowledge of it. I’m still unsure to what the reality of the situation is.”

By the sounds of it, Towanda’s not going to offer up any other information, not even to her sister. “You have to watch the show,” she quipped. The duo then proceeded to duke it out as Trina pried for more information.

The premiere of Braxton Family Values airs Thursday, November 5, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

