Branded Content We Heart WE tv: The Braxtons Are Back!

The Braxtons have been very busy since fans saw them last. On this season of the hit reality series Braxton Family Values, Toni prepares to release her new album, Spell My Name. But things take a turn when the country goes into lockdown amid the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Traci, who’s still grieving from a painful loss, seeks counseling, and Towanda and the sisters throw Trina a wild bachelorette bash before she ties the knot with Von Scales in an epic wedding.

Make no mistake, the Braxton sisters are back and more fabulous than ever. Braxton Family Values airs Thursday, 11/5, at 9 P.M. on WE tv.