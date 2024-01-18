Brad Pitt had an awkward run-in with his former in-laws as he attended the same Beverly Hills art show opening as ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s brother James Haven and dad Jon Voight.

The three ended up at the Gagosian Gallery opening of a photo exhibit by 60-year-old Brad’s Moneyball director, Bennett Miller, and it turned out James, 50, and Jon, 85, were equal fans of the work. Brad appeared to be on a date night with girlfriend Ines de Ramon during the January 12 event.

“Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Ange’s family, and it’s not a big space,” an eyewitness told The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, January 16, as photos showed how close the three were to one another.

@lawlormedia/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX

“I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking, they were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event speaking with friends,” the witness added.

To add to the strange mix, Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Sam Asghari was also on hand at the opening and took a selfie with Brad, before moving on to have a conversation with James and Jon, as the men were seen talking in a photo. “He went over and was seen chatting to James and Jon for a while,” after talking to Brad, the insider revealed.

Sam even posted his photo with Brad to Instagram on January 13, along with the caption, “At the #bennettmiller show @gagosian with some cool people last night. Also got a lot of skin care tips from Brad Pitt.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, after the pair wed at their French chateau in in August 2014 following nearly nine years as a couple.

The duo went on to have a contentious custody battle over their six children, who were minors at the time. Brad was finally given joint custody in 2021, while Angelina later appealed the decision and won. She retains primary custody of daughter Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The former couple’s three adopted children – Maddox, Pax, and Zahara – are all now adults.

It was revealed how strained Brad’s relationship had become with Pax, 20, in November 2023 when he ​appeared to call out the actor in an Instagram Story from 2020.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” was seen in apparent screenshots obtained by The Daily Mail. The words accompanied a picture of Brad receiving an Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” Pax’s rant continued. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

While the Fight Club star didn’t respond publicly, sources close to him told The Sun on November 22, 2023, “Brad has great respect for all of his children and it’s depressing to see this dragged up. It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth.”