Keeping his head up. Brad Pitt was “upset” after his split from model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, but he is moving forward quickly, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Nicole was the one who cooled things. She let Brad down easy, explaining that his life was way too complicated right now,” the source says about her decision to call it quits with the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 56, following two months of dating. “Brad was really into her and can’t catch a break it seems.“

Courtesy of Nicole Poturalski/Instagram

“Brad doesn’t try to have any regrets, he looks at the bright side and at least, he had fun while it lasted,” adds the insider about his fizzled romance with the cover girl, 27. “But he definitely thinks he and Nicole could have worked.”

Nicole and Brad became a hot topic in August when they were spotted arriving together in a private jet at France’s Le Castellet Airport. The duo reportedly flew from Los Angeles International Airport to Charles de Gaulle before heading to their final destination in style.

The now-exes seemed to hit it off quite well at first. “Not only has Brad fallen for her beauty; Nicole is young, carefree, fun to be around and intelligent,” another source previously told In Touch. “Brad feels Nicole is a breath of fresh air.” Although they had a lot in common, some fans did point out their 29-year age gap. However, the former flames previously felt it was “irrelevant.”

Shutterstock; Courtesy Nicole Poturalski/Instagram

Amid their budding romance, people speculated Nicole threw shade at the father of six’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, when she shared a cryptic Instagram caption in September. Not long after, the Poland native set the record straight.

“Happy people don’t hate,” Nicole wrote in the caption that sparked feud rumors. “If so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach girl,” one commenter wrote, to which she replied, “Not hating anyone.”

All in all, Brad seems to be accepting their relationship didn’t work out, especially amid his legal battle with the Maleficent actress, 45, following their 2016 split. Next month, the former power couple will appear in court to settle the visitation arrangement for their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, in the 2020 holiday season.