Bobbi Althoff broke her silence after Cory Althoff’s divorce filing. The podcaster took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 7, to issue a statement about the news.

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce,” Bobbi, 26, wrote. “As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father [and] I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

In Touch confirmed that Cory, 34, filed for divorce and that he listed the date of separation as July 4, 2023.

The estranged couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in January 2020. Bobbi gave birth to their daughters Luca and Isla in December 2019 and June 2022, respectively. In his divorce papers, Cory asked for joint custody of the girls and requested that there be no spousal support for either party.

In an April 2023 TikTok video, Bobbi shocked fans when she spilled some surprising tea about her relationship. “My husband sleeps downstairs and I sleep upstairs where the children sleep,” she explained. “I take care of them all night long so I’m generally tired so he does all the cleaning.”

The social media star first gained notoriety as an influencer who shared content about being a young mom. She launched “The Really Good Podcast” in 2023.

Bobbi went viral for an interview with Drake in August 2023, which featured the pair lounging in bed together as the Q&A was conducted. While Bobbi kept up her podcast persona of remaining deadpan during interviews, the stars bantered back and forth throughout the conversation. Bobbi then attended Drake’s concert just days later.

However, fans speculated that something happened between the duo, as it wasn’t long before Bobbi wiped most of the podcast clips from her social media pages. The pair also seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram at the time.

While Bobbi has never revealed whether she has beef with Drake, 37, fans have flooded social media with theories about what went down. Her divorce with Cory renewed interest in the situation, as the separation date listed in the divorce docs seemingly revealed that the two have been estranged since before Bobbi even first reached out to the rapper.