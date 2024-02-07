Calling it quits! Podcaster Bobbi Althoff’s husband, Cory Althoff, has filed for divorce after four years of marriage, In Touch can confirm.

Cory filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles, according to court records viewed by In Touch on Wednesday, February 7. He cited their date of separation as July 4, 2023. Cory is asking for joint custody of their daughters, Luca, 4, and Isla, 21 months. He also asked the court to deny spousal support for either party.

Bobbi, 26, met Cory, a published author and programmer who works as senior vice president at CompTIA, on Bumble, according to multiple reports. They got engaged in October 2019 and tied the knot in January 2020. Bobbi and Cory welcomed their daughters, whom the podcaster has referred to as Richard and Concrete online, in December 2019 and June 2022.

Though Cory has not appeared often in Bobbi’s content, he did make a rare cameo in an April 2023 TikTok video. The couple made a promotional video for the paper towel brand Bounty, and Bobbi shared insight into their marriage.

“Today I thought it would be a fun idea to talk about our marriage,” she said. “My husband sleeps downstairs and I sleep upstairs where the children sleep and I take care of them all night long so I’m generally tired so he does all the cleaning.”

Bobbi began posting on TikTok in 2021, focusing mainly on motherhood. However, the comedian rebranded in 2023 as she launched her podcast, called “The Really Good Podcast.” Her videos showcase her dry sense of humor as she interviews celebrities and “asks the questions that no one wants to know the answers to,” according to her YouTube bio.

In the past, she has interviewed Rick Glassman, Funny Marco, Colleen Ballinger, Tyga and Lil Yachty. Bobbi once revealed that she offered $300 to anyone who could put her in connection with celebrities to be on an episode when she first started out, but as the podcast gained popularity, stars began to approach her.

“There’s no prep, and that’s the fun of it,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I think that’s why celebrities are down to do it. They know it’s a character, and we just wing it. It’s not a real interview. I’m not trying to get hard-hitting information about you — I’m not trying to uncover anything. It’s just a conversation. It’s really a parody of a good interview.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Bobbi and Cory’s separation came weeks before she went viral for an awkward interview with rapper Drake. The early August 2023 podcast episode, which has since been wiped from all platforms, showed Bobbi and Drake, 37, sitting in a bed together. Though Bobbi’s lack of excitement made for an unusual energy in the room, Drake appeared to have a good time and poked fun back at her.

On August 12, 2023, Bobbi attended Drake’s concert and posted a video of herself “in character,” looking deadpan with her arms crossed. Then, all the footage of their interview disappeared, causing fans to speculate that there was drama. Some wondered if Bobbi and Drake had hooked up, but she denied this on her Instagram Stories.

Bobbi shared a screenshot of an “uncensored DM” conversation with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, where he wrote, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.”

Bobbi replied, “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.”