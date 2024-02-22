Podcaster Bobbi Althoff has shut down rumors that an explicit viral video that appears to show her masturbating was real, calling it an “AI-generated” deepfake.

“Hate to disappoint you all, but the reason I’m trending is 100% not me & is definitely AI generated,” the “Really Good Podcast” host, 26, wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of her name trending on X on Wednesday, February 21.

Bobbi also discussed the situation in a video on her Stories, explaining that she saw her name trending on X and thought it was because of her podcast. However, she was shocked to discover that it was because “people actually believed” a viral video that seemingly showed her masturbating in bed was real.

“Not me. Sorry to disappoint. But what the f–k? No. It was so graphic too,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh my god. Need to cover my eyes.’”

Bobbi rose to fame via TikTok. She initially used her platform to share videos about motherhood, as she shares two daughters with estranged husband Cory Althoff. However, in April 2023, the comedian rebranded to podcasting, using her dry sense of humor in interviews with celebrities. She’s interviewed Rick Glassman, Funny Marco, Colleen Ballinger, Tyga, Lil Yachty and more.

In July 2023, her interview with Drake went viral. Bobbi conducted the interview in a bed with the rapper as he sipped on a drink. Though there were some awkward moments with Bobbi’s deadpan expressions, the two poked fun at each other throughout the episode. Strangely enough, though, all traces of the episode disappeared from her social media after she attended one of Drake’s concerts in August 2023.

Bobbi Althoff/Instagram

Some fans speculated that Bobbi and Drake had hooked up after the interview, but the podcaster shut down the rumors via a screenshot of an “uncensored DM” conversation with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true,” Dave wrote to Bobbi, as seen in the screenshot shared on her Instagram Stories at the time. Bobbi replied, “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.”

Bobbi made headlines again on February 7 when her husband filed for divorce, according to court records viewed by In Touch. Cory cited their date of separation as July 4, 2023, and asked for joint custody of their daughters, Luca, 4, and Isla, 21 months.

Bobbi broke her silence on the divorce shortly after the news broke.

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce,” she wrote on Instagram. “As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father [and] I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person. While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”