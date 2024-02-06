Sophie Brussaux

Drake confirmed Sophie Brussaux was the mother of his son, Adonis, on his track “March 14,” which came out in 2018. In the lyrics, Drake spoke about their strained relationship. “They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town / Hopefully … Me and your mother will have come around / Instead of always cuttin’ each other down.” The pair were spotted in November 2016 and January 2017. Later on, he got candid about his relationship with the French artist.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” he told LeBron James on The Shop. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened, but I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father.” In March 2019, Drake invited Sophie to his Paris concert. The pair have continued to coparent their son, who lives primarily with his mother.