All the Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled Each Other: ‘Can’t Believe We’re Still Married’

“To have and to hold and to troll,” were likely included in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s wedding vows.

Every couple needs something that keeps the spark alive; for Ryan and Blake that seems to be humorously throwing shade at each other and pulling practical jokes.

The Deadpool star and the A Simple Favor actress initially met while making a movie that Ryan refers to as “the darkest crease in the anus of the universe,” 2011’s Green Lantern. Ryan played the titular character of the widely panned superhero movie while Blake appeared as his love interest.

At the time, Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson while Blake was dating her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley. Both relationships ended in 2010.

A year later, the two friends went on a double date, but they were not each other’s date. They kept in touch and eventually took a train ride to Boston together.

“I was just begging her to sleep with me,” the Aviation American Gin co-owner said on the “SmartLess” podcast. “A week later, I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did.”

The couple started dating in 2011; ten years later, Blake revealed that she and Ryan still celebrate their first date by revisiting the restaurant they dined at in Boston.

One year later, the pair married on September 9, 2012, in a secret ceremony in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina at the Boone Hall Plantation. The couple are parents to three girls: James, born in December 2014, Inez, born in September 2016 and their youngest, Betty, who they welcomed to the world in October 2019.

“Everything we do in life, we do together,” The Shallows actress told Vogue in 2014. “I get to share my life with the person he’s become, and we get to grow from there.”

The family maintains their privacy, except when they choose to troll one another publicly.

Sure, Ryan once said he would use Blake as a human shield to protect their children, and yes, Blake once questioned how they were still married in an Instagram caption for his birthday, but pranking each other and making each other laugh seems to be their love language.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest times Ryan and Blake have trolled each other.