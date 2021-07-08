Actress Scarlett Johansson has received gorgeous engagement rings from husband Colin Jost and exes Romain Dauriac and Ryan Reynolds. How do the sparklers stack up? Keep reading to find out.

The Black Widow actress’ first marriage was to Ryan in 2008. They fizzled out just two years later, announcing their split in 2010, and were divorced the following year. “We entered our relationship with love, and it’s with love and kindness that we leave it,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Looking back at why their relationship ended, Scarlett pointed to the fact that she was young and a bit naive. “I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” the Lucy actress explained to Vanity Fair in 2017. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

Ryan wed actress Blake Lively in September 2012, and they share three daughters — James, Inez and Betty.

Following her split from the Deadpool actor, Scarlett found herself romantically linked to many high-profile bachelors, including Sean Penn, Justin Timberlake and Kieran Culkin.

However, she fell head over heels for Romain when they began dating in 2012. They secretly tied the knot during a ceremony in Montana in October 2014. They welcomed daughter Rose the same year.

In January 2017, Us Weekly confirmed the Avengers: Endgame star and French journalist ended their relationship. They finalized their divorce and custody agreement in September of that year.

As far as coparenting their daughter, Scarlett simply acknowledged they do “as good as [they] can” during an interview with Daily Mail in 2019.

“I’d never experienced anything like it before, so there was no rule book,” she said. “But if you have respect for the other person, then that’s important … You each need to respect the other as a coparent, and I think we try to act from that space.”

The Don Jon actress found love again with Saturday Night Live star Colin. The duo first sparked dating speculation in May 2017 before making their red carpet debut later that year during a New York City event. Her rep confirmed they were engaged in May 2019, and they announced in October 2020 that they had quietly gotten hitched.

“What you see is what you get with him,” the Jojo Rabbit star told Parade about the comedian in April 2020. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

Keep scrolling to see how Scarlett’s engagement rings from Ryan, Romain and Colin compare!