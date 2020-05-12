Their relationship may have ended years ago, but Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s drama is far from over. A custody battle and other legal issues mean the tension just keeps coming, and it takes a detailed timeline to break down everything that’s happened between these two. But despite all the ups and downs, at least one good thing came from this couple, and that’s daughter Dream.

Dream is arguably the cutest Kardashian kid, and parents Chyna and Rob did their best to be a happy family for her. “I was trying to give her a chance,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians son said about his baby mama during an April 2018 disposition as part of his September 2017 civil suit over alleged battery and assault, which his ex filed a motion to dismiss in February 2020. “I only want a child with one woman, so I’m going to give this woman a chance. But, you know, it never — it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything just got worse.” When it was clear the relationship was done for good, his only thoughts were for his daughter. “I just felt sad for my baby.”

At times, the model has also been able to look past her legal squabbles with her ex and recognize Rob has been there for his daughter. “Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” she told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

That same month, Chyna also commended her ex for his recent weight loss while speaking exclusively with Life & Style. “Go, Rob! That’s always good, especially because that’s Dreamy’s dad, and I want him to set an example for her,” she said at the time. “So, I think it’s a positive thing that he’s slimming down and worrying about his health, which is very, very, very important.”

But just because these two have called the occasional truce, it doesn’t mean they’ve made peace. Check out the gallery below to see Blac Chyna and Rob’s full relationship timeline.